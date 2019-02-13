Philippine journalist, Duterte critic arrested in libel case

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2018, file photo, Maria Ressa, CEO of the online news agency Rappler, talks to the media after attending the summons by the National Bureau of Investigation on the cyber libel complaint filed against Rappler five years ago in Manila, Philippines. Philippine authorities have arrested Ressa, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, over a libel complaint which Amnesty International has condemned as "brazenly politically motivated." Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo