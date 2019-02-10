Trump-Kim summit to focus on NKorea nuke complex, US rewards

FILE - In this June 27, 2008 file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, the cooling tower of the Yongbyon nuclear complex is demolished in Yongbyon, North Korea, in a sign of its commitment to stop making plutonium for atomic bombs. When U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un first met in Singapore in 2018, there was pomp, there was circumstance, but there wasn’t much substance. As they get ready to sit down again in Vietnam on Feb. 27-28, 2019, there’s growing pressure that they forge a deal that puts them closer to ending the North Korean nuclear weapons threat. Xinhua via AP, File Gao Haorong,