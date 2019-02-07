Dutch, Russia in talks about responsibility in MH17 downing

FILE - In this July 22, 2014 file photo, a pro-Russian rebel touches the MH17 wreckage at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, near the village of Hrabove, eastern Ukraine. The Dutch foreign minister said Thursday Feb. 7, 2019, that the Netherlands is in diplomatic discussions with Russia about his country’s assertion that Moscow bears legal responsibility for the downing of a Malaysian passenger jet over Ukraine in 2014. Vadim Ghirda, File AP Photo