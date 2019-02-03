Nissan cancels plans to make X-Trail SUV in the UK

FILE In this Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, a view of a logo of Nissan Motor Co., at its global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan. Nissan has cancelled plans to make its X-Trail SUV in the UK _ a sharp blow to Brexit supporters, who had fought to have the model built in northern England. The move, first reported on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 by Sky News, was confirmed by the company in a letter to workers Sunday. Koji Sasahara, File AP Photo