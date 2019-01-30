Democrats open budget talks with plan lacking wall money

From left, Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the assistant Democratic leader in the Senate, greet each other as a bipartisan group of House and Senate bargainers meet to craft a border security compromise in hope of avoiding another government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. . J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo