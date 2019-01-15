Report: Los Alamos lab infuses $3B in New Mexico economy

Researchers have found that Los Alamos National Laboratory has had an average annual economic impact on New Mexico of about $3 billion from 2015 to 2017.
The northern New Mexico lab on Tuesday released preliminary findings from the University of New Mexico's Bureau of Business and Economic Research.
The birthplace of the atomic bomb, Los Alamos lab spent more than $750 million on goods and services last year. More than half of that went to New Mexico businesses.
In the coming year, the lab plans to double to 10 percent the local price reference given to contract bids from businesses based in the counties surrounding the lab. An additional preference will be given to qualifying tribal businesses.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The lab also marked an increase in employment last year, with more than 11,700 workers.
Comments