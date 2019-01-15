Report draws few conclusions about wind industry in Maine

A Maine commission created as part of the former Republican governor's efforts to hinder wind projects has released a report drawing few conclusions about the impact of wind turbines.
The wind energy advisory commission's report released this month said initial information didn't suggest wind turbines have a "significant detrimental" impact on property values, tourism or other concerns. But the report largely recommended additional studies on such issues.
Democratic Rep. Seth Berry said the report will likely have little impact under Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who supports renewable energy.
Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage last year issued an executive order aiming to halt new wind projects and launching the commission studying wind turbines.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
But his administration ignored the order, and several members departed from the commission, which didn't meet for months.
Comments