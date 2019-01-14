Zimbabwean military deploys to areas hit by fuel protests

Zimbabwean soldiers have deployed to some areas of the capital where police are clashing with protesters over fuel hikes.
An Associated Press journalist on Monday saw three military trucks with soldiers headed for Chitungwiza, a large suburb southeast of Harare, the capital.
Clashes between police and protesters have occurred in Chitungwiza.
Police in several suburbs of Harare have fired tear gas to disperse angry demonstrators who burned tires and threw stones to protest fuel price hikes.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Protesters were undeterred, blocking some roads in Harare after the government's weekend decision to more than double the price of gasoline.
Comments