Zimbabwean military deploys to areas hit by fuel protests

The Associated Press

January 14, 2019 05:28 AM

Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo
HARARE, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean soldiers have deployed to some areas of the capital where police are clashing with protesters over fuel hikes.

An Associated Press journalist on Monday saw three military trucks with soldiers headed for Chitungwiza, a large suburb southeast of Harare, the capital.

Clashes between police and protesters have occurred in Chitungwiza.

Police in several suburbs of Harare have fired tear gas to disperse angry demonstrators who burned tires and threw stones to protest fuel price hikes.

Protesters were undeterred, blocking some roads in Harare after the government's weekend decision to more than double the price of gasoline.

