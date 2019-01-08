London’s Heathrow Airport halts departures for drone report

London's Heathrow Airport says flight departures have been suspended as a precaution after a reported drone sighting.
The suspension of takeoffs from Britain's busiest airport was announced shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Airport officials say they are working closely with police to clarify the situation.
The report follows the pre-Christmas shutdown of London's Gatwick Airport for parts of three consecutive days due to reported drone sightings.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Gatwick closure led to more than 100,000 people being stranded or delayed, the worst ever drone-related disruption at an international airport.
Comments