Business

AP source: Britton, Yankees agree to $39M, 3-year contract

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

January 05, 2019 06:28 PM

NEW YORK

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that reliever Zach Britton and the New York Yankees have agreed to a $39 million, three-year contract.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Britton, a 31-year-old left-hander, was acquired by the Yankees from Baltimore on July 24 and served as a setup man along with Dellin Betances for Aroldis Chapman.

