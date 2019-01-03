Herb Kelleher, co-founder of Southwest Airlines, dies at 87

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 1998, file photo, Southwest Airlines President and CEO Herb Kelleher speaks at a news conference at MacArthur Airport in Islip, N.Y. Not many CEOs dress up as Elvis Presley, settle a business dispute with an arm-wrestling contest, or go on TV wearing a paper bag over their head. Southwest confirmed Kelleher died on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. He was 87. Ed Betz, File AP Photo