Lord & Taylor flagship store locks its doors forever

Women peer in the front door of Lord & Taylor's flagship Fifth Avenue store which closed for good, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in New York. After 104 years, the104-year old retail store locked its doors forever. The venerable department store famed for its animated holiday windows ended a blowout sale mid-afternoon Wednesday that left whole floors empty. By the end, clothes that once sold for as much as $100 were going for $5.99. Kathy Willens AP Photo