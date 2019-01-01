Wyoming will investigate CenturyLink internet outage

Wyoming regulators say they'll investigate problems with 911 calls in their state during CenturyLink's nationwide internet outage last week.
Public Service Commission Senior Counsel Chris Petrie said Monday the commission wants to know more about failures in a system that tells dispatchers the phone number and location of incoming 911 calls.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that dispatchers in Laramie and Sweetwater counties had problems with the system.
Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr called the internet outages unacceptable and welcomed the investigation. She also criticized CenturyLink for not contacting local government officials when the outage started.
CenturyLink spokeswoman Kristin Lee said the company contacted municipal governments when service was restored, but Orr said she should have been alerted when it started.
The Federal Communications Commission and Washington state are also investigating.
