Blizzard-like conditions cause travel troubles

Heavy snowfall and gusty winds created blizzard-like conditions in parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota the day before the new year, causing officials to closed an airport and sheriff's deputies to advise against travel.
Falling snow with wind gusts of 40 mph have some sheriff's deputies reporting near zero visibility. Snow will gradually end across southeastern North Dakota and west central Minnesota Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
A blizzard warning was posted for Norman County, Minnesota, Steele and Traill counties in North Dakota, and for northeastern South Dakota. The snow and wind are accompanied by dangerous winds chills of 30 to 40 degrees below zero, the weather service said.
The Rapid City Regional Airport in South Dakota closed early Monday because of deteriorating weather conditions and told travelers to contact their airline for updated flight information. The airport said it will reopen when visibility conditions improve.
In North Dakota, the Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol issued an advisory against traveling in the southeastern part of the state because of blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility. Cities included in the advisory include Valley City, Wahpeton, Fargo, Hillsboro and Lisbon.
