Man pulls driver to safety from fiery car crash

A Rhode Island man says he pulled a Massachusetts man out of a burning car that crashed into a retaining wall in front of his home.
Authorities say the crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in Woonsocket.
Resident Richard Hazzard says the car went up in flames instantly, and he pulled the driver out of the passenger's side.
The 23-year-old driver was hospitalized for treatment, but police say his injuries are not life-threatening.
Police have charged the man with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
