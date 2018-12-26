Drug overdoses, Lamont win among top 2018 Connecticut news

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016, file photo, Michael Skakel leaves the Connecticut Supreme Court after his hearing in Hartford, Conn. The state Supreme Court in May 2018 vacated Skakel's conviction in the bludgeoning death of Martha Moxley in their wealthy Greenwich neighborhood in 1975 when they were teenagers. The turn in Skakel's decades-long legal saga was among the state's top stories in 2018. Jessica Hill, File AP Photo