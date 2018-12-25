Japan will resume commercial whaling, but not in Antarctic

FILE - In this September, 2017, photo, a minke whale is unloaded at a port after a whaling for scientific purposes in Kushiro, in the northernmost main island of Hokkaido. Japan says it is leaving the International Whaling Commission to resume commercial hunts but says it will no longer go to the Antarctic to hunt. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, that Japan's commercial whaling will be limited to its territorial and economic waters.(Kyodo News via AP, File)