‘Shop local’ movement drives sales of American-made yarn

This Oct. 16, 2018 photo shows Debbie McDermott's daughter, Jamie Sparks, tying freshly-spun yarn into skeins. Sparks' raising of two sheep for a 4-H project inspired her mother to establish Stonehedge Fiber Mill in East Jordan, Mich., on the family's 165-year-old farm in 1999. (Shireen Korkzan via AP) Shireen Korkzan AP