Brothers acquire Harvey-swamped ex-museum site in Galveston

A Galveston building that housed a vintage military aircraft flight museum and was swamped in 2008 during Hurricane Ike has been sold.
The Galveston County Daily News reports brothers Billy, John and Todd Sullivan have purchased the 100,000-square-foot building formerly home to the Lone Star Flight Museum. Terms weren't released.
Water inundated the museum when Ike came ashore in Galveston in September 2008. The Lone Star Flight Museum last year relocated to Ellington Airport in Houston.
The Sullivans acquired the building but will lease the city-owned land from Scholes International Airport. The brothers assumed the museum's remaining lease term of 31 years, with monthly payments of about $1,500.
Billy Sullivan says the brothers will likely lease out the building as hangar space or possibly for a flight school.
