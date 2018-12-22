Connected cars accelerate down data-collection highway

FILE - In this April 22, 2014, file photo, a worker cleans a Tesla Model S sedan before an event to deliver the first set of cars to customers in Beijing. Automakers are collecting almost every shred of information thanks to vehicles’ built-in internet connections, cameras and sensors. The internet connectivity is how cars can be unlocked remotely if the keys are lost. It’s how safety features can be upgraded wirelessly and maintenance schedules adjusted based on performance. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo