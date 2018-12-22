AP PHOTOS: Happy holidays? Not in Zimbabwe’s economic crisis

In this photo taken on Friday Dec, 21, 2018, a driver takes a nap with his feet sticking out of the car while in a fuel queue in Harare. The Christmas lights are up in Zimbabwe's capital but the mood is less than festive as the country grapples with an economic crisis that prevents many families from enjoying the holiday season. Zimbabwe is experiencing its worst economic meltdown in a decade. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo