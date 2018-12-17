Just as sure as there are gifts, there will be returns. 5 tips for avoiding hassles

Q: Every year, someone I know receives a gift that they don’t necessarily like. Sometimes they are able to return the item with no issues, and other times the retailer will not allow any returns! I always feel bad that they can’t refund something they didn’t like. How can I be sure they can return items with no problem after the holidays?
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A: Returns are the last thing anyone wants to deal with after the holiday season. The lines to return a gift can be just as long as the line was to purchase one!
Here are some tips to have a hassle-free gift return experience.
Know the return and exchange policy – According to the Office of the Attorney General (oag.ca.gov/consumers/general/refunds), there are a few laws retailers must follow regarding returns.
In California, retailers that do not allow a full refund, credit or an equal exchange within seven days of purchase when goods are returned with a receipt must clearly display their policy at each cash register, sales counter, public entrance, on tags attached to each item, or on the retail seller’s order forms.
As long as the retailer has the policy clearly listed, refunds and exchanges are not required by law.
This law does not apply to perishable items, items marked as final sale, goods used or damaged after purchase, custom orders, goods not returned with the original packaging and items that may not be resold for health reasons.
If the store does violate this law (California Civil Code section 1723) by not clearly displaying their limited or no return policy, you can return the purchased item with proof of purchase for a full refund within 30 days.
Restocking fees – Some merchants can opt to charge you a restocking fee upon returns on unwanted items. These restocking fees can vary from a percentage of the items purchase price, to a set dollar amount, depending on the item.
Every merchant varies on what that amount is, so it’s best to ask questions and know the stores return policy before you decide to purchase an item.
Ask for a gift receipt – If you are shopping for someone else, ask for a gift receipt just in case they have to return the item later on.
Turn to social media – If you are confused about a return policy, or you can’t get ahold of anyone, try social media. Many social media sites like Twitter have become a customer service haven for shoppers who have questions or complaints. You can tweet or direct message the company and instantly get a response detailing what you should do next.
Mind the time – If you receive a gift that you don’t like, or can’t use, return that item as soon as possible to avoid any mishaps. Some retailers have certain cutoff dates for returns during the holidays, and the date starts when the item is purchased, not given.
Action Line is written by Blair Looney, president and CEO for the Better Business Bureau serving Central California. Send your consumer concerns, questions and problems toAction Line at the BetterBusiness Bureau, 2600 W. Shaw Lane, Fresno, CA 93711 or info@cencal.bbb.org.
Comments