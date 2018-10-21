Questions to ask about 5 wild advertising claims, plus 7 ways ‘bait and switch’ happens

Q: I’m constantly looking at ads before I shop to get the best bang for my buck. Some of the ads are very plain, while others are full of a lot of promises. Can companies over-promise things? How do I know if they are full of baloney or being truthful?
A: Unfortunately, many companies over-promise things to consumers in order to better sell their product. Some retailers may do this intentionally, and others may not even realize it. This is why it is imperative to learn the ways to spot fraudulent or misleading ads before you do business with a company.
With the holiday season just around the corner, expect to see an uptick in confusing or misleading ads.
Some of the ways you can spot a bad ad is too look for key words along with the fine print.
Today Only – How long has that ad been running? Is it really “Today Only” or will these prices be offered again?
50% Off – 50% off of what? The regular prices or the marked-up price that matches what the regular price normally is once you apply the discount?
We’ll Beat Any Competitor’s Price – What are the qualifiers of what defines a competitor?
Best (blank) in the Universe – There is no way to substantiate this exaggerated claim and it is impossible to guarantee.
Unlimited Data – In terms of cell phone carriers, do you get a certain amount of data at a fast speed before they throttle it and give it to you at a slow speed?
Also, the fine print may directly contradict what the ad says, just to get you in the door.
Not only do you need to worry about that, but many companies may use a “bait-and-switch” method on consumers. The Federal Trade Commission says it’s illegal to advertise a product when the company has no intention of selling that item, but instead plans to sell a consumer something else, usually at a higher price.
The “bait and switch” only applies if the seller does not intend to sell you the “bait” and does any of the following:
▪ Disparages the bait or its warranty, credit terms, availability of service, repairs or parts.
▪ Employs compensation methods that discourage or penalize sales people for selling the bait.
▪ Refuses to take orders for the bait.
▪ Refuses to make delivery of the bait within a reasonable time period.
▪ Shows you a broken or defective product.
▪ Fails to meet anticipated demand for the bait without disclosing the bait’s limited availability in the ad.
▪ Fails to stock all outlets with the bait in the quantity specified in the ad.
BBB recently launched Ad Truth, an educational program that teaches consumers about potential advertising abuses. Consumers can learn the ways to spot bad ads, and report them through an online reporting tool at bbbadtruth.org.
Comments