BBB has tips to help make Halloween less scary to consumers

Q: Halloween is just around the corner. I’m planning on going all out this year with the costumes for my kids and pets, decorations, and goodies to pass out. I don’t want to spend too much money this year as the holidays are coming up quick. Any advice to make this Halloween a memorable one without breaking the bank?
A: According to the National Retail Federations’ survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, Halloween spending this year is expected to reach $9 billion, with consumers planning to spend an average of $86.79 each.
When it comes to purchasing costumes and other Halloween supplies, 45 percent of shoppers will visit discount stores, 35 percent will visit a Halloween store and 24 percent will shop online.
The best way to save money is to start by looking around your home.
You may find old costumes you can repurpose, or Halloween decorations from previous years that you can put out. Not only will this save you some money, but you won’t end up with more than you need.
If you can’t find a costume to repurpose, look into renting. While renting a costume leaves more room in your budget, know that the costume you may be getting may not be in great shape. If you opt for renting a costume, check out the condition of the costume first. Make sure you try it on and note any defects with the owner. Read over the rental agreement carefully and make sure you make note of the rental period.
Scour the internet and look for ads to compare prices and sales. Some stores may be running a huge Halloween sale, or they may have coupons you can use to receive a certain amount off of your total transaction. Doing this can save you a nice chunk of change.
Just remember, when you are out Halloween shopping whether in store or online, look at the store’s return policy should something you buy not work out.
If you do plan to shop online for your Halloween needs, make sure the website is in “https” and includes the lock symbol. The S in “https” stands for secure.
Be sure to also look up the website’s privacy policy and contact information, and pay using your credit card instead of you debit card, as credit cards provide additional protections and the process to dispute a fraudulent charge is easier.
Action Line is written by Blair Looney, president and CEO for the Better Business Bureau serving Central California. Send your consumer concerns, questions and problems toAction Line at the BetterBusiness Bureau, 2600 W. Shaw Lane, Fresno, CA 93711 or info@cencal.bbb.org.
