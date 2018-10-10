Bloomberg becomes Democrat again, looks at presidential run

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, Michael Bloomberg, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Action, speaks during the plenary session of the Global Action Climate Summit in San Francisco. The global media company founder on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 said he has registered as a Democrat, which would be especially significant if he decides to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo