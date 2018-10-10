Israeli frankincense farmer cashes in on rare honey

In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 photo, Guy Erlich shows off his farm in Almog, an Israeli settlement and kibbutz near the northwestern shores of the Dead Sea in the Jordan Valley, in the West Bank. Erlich is cashing in by producing exotic honey from a rare tree that produces frankincense -- the resin once worth its weight in gold and venerated in the Bible. But the Palestinians and the vast majority of the international community consider Israeli settlements in the West Bank, along with their use of local natural resources, to be illegal. Tsafrir Abayov AP Photo