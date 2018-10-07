Flagstaff sees large apple crop due to absence of late frost

The Flagstaff area didn't have its usual late frost earlier this year so the result, months later, is a bountiful apple harvest.
The Arizona Daily Sun reports the National Weather Service says a later frost means late-season bloomers such as apples are more likely to survive and later produce fruit.
Longtime Flagstaff resident Lydia Garcia's apple tree bore fruit for the first time in several years.
Another local resident, Luke Bowman, says his backyard tree became so "overzealous" in its apple production that the branches began to break.
Martin Delgado has been giving his apples away in large batches to friends and family members. His family recently made several jars of apple jam. He says the rest continue to fall as he struggles to keep up with the crop.
