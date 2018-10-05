Brazil business community rallying around rightist

FILE - In this April 19, 2018 file photo, presidential hopeful, conservative Brazilian lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro flashes two thumbs up as he poses for a photo with cadets during a ceremony marking Army Day, in Brasilia, Brazil. For many Brazilians, Bolsonaro’s candidacy in Sunday’s Oct. 7 vote has long provoked fears because of his penchant for waxing nostalgic about the country’s 1964-1985 dictatorship, along with his steady stream of derogatory comments about women, blacks, indigenous peoples and gays. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo