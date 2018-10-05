Unilever scraps plan to leave London headquarters

FILE - In this Thursday, March 15, 2018 file photo, the logo for Unilever appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Anglo-Dutch consumer goods multinational Unilever, whose brands include Knorr and Dove, has scrapped a plan to consolidate its headquarters in the Netherlands following opposition from British shareholders. The company, which has head offices in both Rotterdam and London, says in a statement Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 that the plan to make Rotterdam its sole headquarters “has not received support from a significant group of shareholders.” Richard Drew, file AP Photo