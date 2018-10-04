Maine’s small businesses get a boost toward exports

Maine's small businesses are getting a boost in their efforts to grow exports.
The federal Small Business Administration says it's providing more than $340,000 to the Maine International Trade Center as part of its State Trade Expansion Program. It's the largest amount ever received by the trade center through the program. The trade center says it will use the money toward its goal of growing the number of small businesses that export.
The Maine International Trade Center is designed to help businesses grow their markets globally. It works with manufacturers, service providers, government agencies and others.
Trade center president Wade Merritt says it was the sixth year in a row the center received this type of grant.
