Data: Farms add more chicken houses in northwest Arkansas

Recent figures show that poultry producers in northwest Arkansas are adding more chicken houses to their farms this year.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that state data released last week show that Benton and Washington counties saw an increase in poultry houses in 2018 compared to last year.
Benton County's bird capacity totals rose to 28.9 million this year, up from 24.1 million. Washington County's poultry capacity grew to 23.1 million in 2018, compared to 17.3 million last year.
Benton and Washington counties are home to some of the state's leading poultry producers, including Tyson Foods and George's Inc.
Ed Milliken is a contract chicken grower for George's Inc. Milliken says farms are growing because there's more cash flow. He says the increase in poultry homes is partly for additional processing capacity in the area.
Comments