Thousands of travelers affected in Europe by Ryanair strike

Spanish passengers wait for their flight to Malaga, Spain, in front of Ryanair airline check-in desks during a Ryanair employees strike at the Charleroi airport, outside Brussels, Belgium, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Ryanair pilots and cabin crew went on strike forcing the cancellation of some 250 flights across Europe, including Spain, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy and Germany. Francisco Seco AP Photo