Merkel: German government must give up internal squabbles

FILE -- In this Thursday, April 14, 2016 photo, from left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Horst Seehofer, Chairman of the German Christian Social Union and Andrea Nahles, Chairwomen of the German Social Democrats, address the media during a press conference in Berlin. The leaders of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s governing coalition were trying Sunday to resolve a standoff over the future of the country’s domestic intelligence chief and stabilize their six-month-old alliance. Michael Sohn AP Photo