Protests, pleas expected at hearing on Trump fuel rollback

FILE - In this June 23, 2017 file photo, cars and trucks roll along a section of Blackstone Avenue during rush hour in Fresno, Calif. Doctors and California officials will be among those weighing in on the Trump administration’s proposal to roll back car-mileage standards at a hearing in a region with some of the nation’s worst air pollution. The day-long session in Fresno on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, is the first of three events by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to gather public comment on the mileage plan. Gary Kazanjian, File AP Photo