Report finds dozens of Texas gas leak explosions since 2006

A newspaper investigation has found that more than two dozen homes in north and central Texas have blown up since 2006 because of leaking natural gas. Nine people died and at least 22 others were badly injured.
The Dallas Morning News reported Sunday the explosions all happened along a network of pipelines operated by Atmos Energy Corp, one of the largest natural gas companies in the U.S.
The company says it was not at fault and told the newspaper its employees wake up each day "dedicated to our mission to keep people safe."
Records show that one division of the company, Atmos Mid-Tex, has received more than 2,000 citations alleging violations of pipeline safety rules over the past decade. That's more than other large operators in Texas.
