Iran-backed militias accused of reign of fear in Iraqi Basra

In this Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 photo, Hajar Youssif, an Iraqi activist and volunteer medic, who was kidnapped, beaten and threatened for attending protests, waits with first aid supplies at a protest, in Basra, Iraq. Activists say powerful Iranian-backed militias that control Iraq’s oil capital of Basra have waged a campaign of intimidation and arbitrary arrests to silence protests aimed at poor government services and Tehran’s outsized influence in the region. Nabil al-Jurani AP Photo