Michigan utility unveils new battery at university

A Michigan utility has unveiled a new battery to store renewable energy at Western Michigan University.
Consumers Energy Project Manager Nathan Washburn says the battery can store enough solar and wind energy to supply about 1,000 homes with an hour of power. He says the battery will be used to keep energy output stable even when there's cloud coverage.
Consumers Energy partnered with the university in 2016 to create a solar power plant. The new battery will store power from the plant and provide energy to residents in the region.
The company and Michigan State University consultants will study the facility to determine how battery storage could be used around Michigan. Western Michigan University will also be able to work with the utility on electric battery research and operations.
