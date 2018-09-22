Thousands rally across Russia against raising pension ages

Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov, center, attends a rally organized by the Communist Party and other leftist groups agains raising the pension age in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Thousands rallied across Russia on Saturday to protest the government’s plan to raise the eligibility age for retirement pensions by five years. (Sergei Sergeyev, Russian Communist Party Press Service via AP) Sergei Sergeyev AP