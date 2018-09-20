California Lottery employees demand executive resignations

Five California Lottery employees are demanding the resignation of senior department executives amid an investigation into alleged misconduct on a work-related trip and an audit of expenses.
The Sacramento Bee reports that five veteran employees asked for the resignations Thursday at the state Lottery Commission.
The request comes a month after an anonymous letter was sent to Gov. Jerry Brown's office with photos alleging that a senior leader had put his head under a woman's shirt.
The letter says the photos were taken at a piano bar following a sales conference two years ago.
Brown asked the attorney general's office to review the allegations, and Lottery employees say agents are beginning to interview workers.
Lottery Commission Chairman Gregory Ahern told the employees that "these matters are being addressed."
