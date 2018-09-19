Philippine landslide shows poor often live in danger’s path

In this photo Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, photo provided by Itogon Philippine National Police, police officers and members of the Bureau of Fire and Protection, talk to Edwin Banawol, center in yellow shirt, a leader of a mining group, to convince him and the other miners to abandon the bunkhouse which also serves as their chapel and evacuate to safety as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches northeastern Philippines. Police Senior Inspector Heherson Zambale told the AP that he and other authorities were persuading a village leader Banawol, to leave that high-risk mountainside area Friday, Sept. 14, with dozens of mostly small-scale gold miners and their families to a safer evacuation camp in northern Itogon town as the powerful typhoon approached. Banawol and other villagers refused to leave immediately. Banawol’s body was among more than a dozen dug up by rescuers in the avalanche in Itogon, with more than 50 more missing, Zambale said.(Itogon Philippine National Police via AP) AP