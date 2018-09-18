In this Aug. 29, 2018, photo, a man works in an auto parts factory in Liaocheng in eastern China’s Shandong province. The Trump administration announced Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, that it will impose tariffs on $200 billion more in Chinese goods starting next week, escalating a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies and potentially raising prices on goods ranging from handbags to bicycle tires. (Chinatopix via AP)
In this Aug. 29, 2018, photo, a man works in an auto parts factory in Liaocheng in eastern China’s Shandong province. The Trump administration announced Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, that it will impose tariffs on $200 billion more in Chinese goods starting next week, escalating a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies and potentially raising prices on goods ranging from handbags to bicycle tires. (Chinatopix via AP) AP
In this Aug. 29, 2018, photo, a man works in an auto parts factory in Liaocheng in eastern China’s Shandong province. The Trump administration announced Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, that it will impose tariffs on $200 billion more in Chinese goods starting next week, escalating a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies and potentially raising prices on goods ranging from handbags to bicycle tires. (Chinatopix via AP) AP

Business

American business group says Beijing will ‘dig its heels in’

The Associated Press

September 18, 2018 12:19 AM

BEIJING

The American Chamber of Commerce in China says Beijing will "dig its heels in" after U.S. tariff hikes and appealed for a negotiated end to their trade battle.

The chamber on Tuesday warned a "downward spiral" appears certain after President Donald Trump approved a tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese imports in a dispute over Beijing's technology policy. China has said it will retaliate.

The chamber chairman, William Zarit, said in a statement, "Contrary to views in Washington, China can — and will — dig its heels in and we are not optimistic about the prospect for a resolution in the short term."

The chamber appealed to both governments for results-oriented negotiations.

  Comments  