VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer

FILE- In this April 21, 2017, file photo Volkswagen Beetles displayed during the annual gathering of the “Beetle club” in Yakum, central Israel. Volkswagen says it will stop making its iconic Beetle in July of next year. Volkswagen of America on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, announced the end of production of the third-generation Beetle by introducing two final special editions. Oded Balilty, File AP Photo