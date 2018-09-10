Report: Chinese building projects narrowing economic gaps

FILE - This May 11, 2017, file photo shows construction work in progress at a new international trade route which part of a sprawling Chinese initiative to build a “new Silk Road” of ports, railways and roads to expand trade in a vast arc of countries across Asia, Africa and Europe, near Havalian in Pakistan. A wave of Chinese-financed railways and other trade links in Africa and Asia that have prompted worries about debt and Beijing’s ambitions is reducing politically dangerous inequality between regions within countries, a multinational group of researchers said Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. B.K. Bangash, File AP Photo