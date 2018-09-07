British Airways travelers’ credit card details hacked

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport in London. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ British Airways announced a “very sophisticated malicious criminal attack” on its website Thursday Sept. 6, 2018, that compromised personal credit card information of its customers, and Chief Executive Alex Cruz said Friday the company is “100 percent committed” to compensating customers whose financial information was stolen. Frank Augstein, FILE AP Photo