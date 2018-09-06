Back to school, but not for all of Syria’s children

In this Wednesday, Sept 5, 2018 photo, Syrian students play in the courtyard of a school in the town of Douma, in the eastern Ghouta region, near the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria. Millions of Syrian children return to school as the country’s conflict simmers down. The Syrian government is keen to project a sense of normalcy, opening hundreds of newly renovated schools and calling on students to wear uniforms, which were shed in years of chaos. But humanitarians say the war is far from over, particularly its scars on children. (AP Photo) AP