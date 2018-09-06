Virtual learning: using AI, immersion to teach Chinese

In this Aug. 22, 2018 image taken from video, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute graduate student Xiangyang Mou practices tai chi with an avatar in a campus studio at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y. The “Mandarin Project” is a joint venture of RPI and IBM. Cognitive and Immersive Systems Laboratory researchers are developing a sort of smart room that can understand students’ words, answer their questions and perceive their gestures. Michael Hill AP Photo