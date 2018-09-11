Recent Kansas editorials

The Lawrence Journal-World, Sept. 9
Publish details of budget cuts
Faculty and staff at the University of Kansas are right to be concerned about the way the university is approaching $20 million in cuts from the 2019 budget.
After all, the methodology the university is using means many of the reductions in staff and resources actually will come next year.
Last week, Journal-World reporting showed that many KU departments are using what they call "carry-forward" funds to delay having to actually reduce spending by an estimated 5.8 percent. A carry-forward fund is a type of reserve fund that accumulates when funds budgeted in previous years aren't spent. Departments and units historically have been allowed to keep those unspent funds in a carry-forward account.
Carry-forward accounts, which KU Chief Financial Officer Diane Goddard said total upward of $20 million, aren't reflected as part of the publicly viewable budget documents KU uses. That makes it difficult to scrutinize the budget and figure out where the cuts are being made.
The reality is the use of the carry-forward funds essentially allows departments to delay many of their cuts by a year. Any carry-forward funds used to reduce the 2019 budget will require that real cuts of an equal value be made in the 2020 budget.
For example, Chancellor Douglas Girod told faculty and staff recently that "we already have done in excess of 10 percent cuts in my office." Not only was the Journal-World unable to identify 10 percent in cuts, but $337,000 of Girod's total wasn't a budget cut at all but a reduction in carry-forward funds.
Interim Provost Carl Lejuez said last week that he hopes to have a detailed list of budget cuts and adjustments broken down by department for a meeting with faculty and staff later this month. But he admitted he is seeing very few actual cuts to meet the mandate that 5.8 percent be cut from this year's operating budgets. Instead, he said, departments are using carry-forward money. And as Lejuez confirmed, that means real cuts likely will come with base reductions in next year's budget.
The Journal-World previously endorsed the $20 million in budget cuts as difficult but necessary as KU looks to rein in spending and balance its budget. But the methodology is deceptive; the use of carry-forward funds to create one-time budget reductions creates the illusion that cuts have been made when they really haven't.
KU hasn't been as transparent as it should have been throughout this budget reduction process. Let's hope Lejuez follows through on his promise to publish a detailed budget so that faculty and staff can get a sense not only of what cuts have been made but also what reductions still loom.
____
The Kansas City Star, Sept. 9
From extreme flooding in Manhattan, Kan., to high electric bills, climate change costs us
The 9 inches of rain that usually fall during a stretch of a few months in Manhattan, Kansas, came down last week in just a few hours. Wildcat Creek crested nearly 26 feet above the stream bed, and 300 people had to be evacuated, about half of them by boat.
The disaster definitely qualified as a 500-year flood — a watery washout that has a 1-in-500 chance of occurring in any given year.
Only, we know that such severe weather events are becoming much more common all over the world: Last year's Hurricane Harvey was the third 500-year flood in the Houston area in three years. Ellicott City, Maryland, had two of those in three years, most recently in May. This summer, there were 500-year floods in Arizona, West Virginia and Wisconsin. In February, completely out of season, South Bend, Indiana, took its turn.
And while it's never possible to draw a straight line between any one of them and global climate change, anyone who doubts that's what we're seeing in fires, floods, extinctions and outbreaks should check out the melting polar ice, the shrinking permafrost and the 7 million acres of land in this country that have burned in wildfires so far this year. Or, just check your electric bill.
Because while we sprint away from public policies designed to mitigate damage — not based on future projections but changes that are already here — we're already paying the tab for pretending that isn't what's happening.
At this year's annual meeting of the American Meteorological Society, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association announced record-breaking economic losses from weather-related disasters in 2017. Those are easier to measure than the damage to human health, but almost 3,000 people died just in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
Sixteen of last year's disasters each caused more than $1 billion in damages. Together, they cost $306 billion, which beat the previous record by more than $100 billion. Wildfires out West cost triple the previous record, or $18 billion. And as the flooding in Kansas this week should remind us, this is a local problem, too.
A "disruption index" from the Weather Channel on the American cities likely to be hardest hit by climate change put Kansas City fifth, just behind New York and ahead of Boston: "No risk from sea-level rise in this city in the middle of the country," the assessment said. "What's in play, though, is heat in the form of urban heat islands and extreme drought. The city will see 20 more days above 90 degrees than its rural counterparts, according to Climate Central, plus more drought in the coming years ... Heavy rains are occurring about twice as frequently as they did a century ago, increasing the risk of flooding."
Sound familiar? Welcome to the urban heat island.
A recent notice from Kansas City Power & Light said that this summer's skyrocketing electric bills are due in part to the fact that "our region has experienced more than 50 days of 90-plus-degree heat this year — more than double the number to date in 2017."
Why? Heat-trapping pollution. So why again are we relaxing federal environmental regulations and fuel efficiency standards? Why are we trying to make it easier for industry to pollute, and propping up the coal industry?
The safety risk to low-income and elderly Americans who can't afford to pay skyrocketing electric bills is only going to grow along with the heat: "The lack of a carbon policy means these things will get worse, not better," says Ashok Gupta, of the National Resources Defense Council, who counsels that individuals can "at least be prepared in terms of managing your energy consumption and insulating, so you're not losing half of your air-conditioning."
A few more billion-dollar, 500-year events, and we might even consider electing officials who'll stop ignoring the obvious.
_____
The Manhattan Mercury, Sept. 5
The social media chatter about the Labor Day flood is probably inevitable, but much of it is misdirected.
The question is not: Who's to blame? That doesn't matter anymore.
The question is not really even: How do we prevent floods in the future? The question needs to be: How do we minimize the damage from floods?
Let's just assert some facts to begin with: First, Wildcat Creek has flooded several times in the past 15 years, damaging many of the same places repeatedly. That's predominantly the Garden Way apartment area, portions of the commercial development in Village Plaza, Anneberg Park, the Optimist Park, Redbud Estates mobile home park and homes on Bethany Drive.
Flooding of that sort never happened before in some of those areas. So two things appear to be happening: Rainstorms are getting more intense, and the landscape has been altered by development. The Labor Day flood was the worst yet.
We in Manhattan can't do anything about the first factor, at least not specifically locally. We can about the second, but let's also be honest here: We are not going to get a re-do. As we mentioned on this page Tuesday, we can build some retention ponds, as we ought to do, and that sort of thing. But we can't go knock down and tear up all the development of the past three decades along the creek.
Which means we aren't going to stop flooding. We are likely going to be left with the need to buy out properties in flood-prone areas. That needs to be done fairly and sensibly, and in a measured way that allows equitable treatment.
We've actually done this before. We built a dam, and a levee, and that has kept the Blue and Kansas rivers out of our homes and businesses for 67 years. That system was strained to its limits in 1993, but it worked. We actually did buy out some homes in low-lying areas after that to prevent any disaster, and — again — that system has worked.
As we said Tuesday, it's going to take money and political will, and it's going to take some hard thinking and hard choices. We don't have the answers yet, but it seems pretty obvious where the discussion needs to focus.
