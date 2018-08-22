Maddy Report for Sunday, Aug. 26| “Democracy at Risk: Voter Registration and Turnout Really Do Matter”

10 a.m. on ABC30
“Democracy at Risk: Voter Registration and Turnout Really Do Matter” with guest California Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Mindy Romero, Executive Director of the California Civic Engagement Project at the UC Davis Center for Regional Change. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
10 a.m. on KMJ 580 AM & 105.9 FM
Valley Views Edition:
“Valley Voters: Who Are They?” with guests Paul Hurley, former editorial page editor of the Visalia Times Delta; Lisa Bryant, a political science professor at California State University Fresno; James Burger, government reporter for the Bakersfield Californian; and John Ellis, former political reporter for The Fresno Bee. Hosted by Mark Keppler.
Comments