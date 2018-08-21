Business

Mississippi prison officials announce 3 more prisoner deaths

The Associated Press

August 21, 2018 06:03 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi officials now say that a total of 10 prisoners have died in state prisons this month.

The updated total includes three more deaths announced Tuesday.

Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall says in a statement that the department believes "most" of the deaths came from natural causes. She says prison officials await confirmation from autopsies. Spokeswoman Grace Fisher said she couldn't give a number for how many inmates officials believe died from natural causes.

Management & Training Corp. says 24-year-old Nija Syvallus Bonhomme died Monday at Wilkinson County Correctional Facility after a fight.

Fisher says 63-year-old inmate James Myrick died Sunday at the hospital at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Fisher also says a 10th inmate has died, but she can't name the inmate because death notifications haven't been completed.

