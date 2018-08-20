Not the Satanic mills: small-scale clothes making catches on

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan.18, 2018 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle leave after a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales. When Meghan wore jeans from the Hiut Denim Company, there was worldwide publicity about a firm in Wales which started to re-employ workers displaced when the local factory closed, helping small companies like Hiut buck the globalization trend. Frank Augstein, FILE AP Photo